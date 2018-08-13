Nyasa Bullets  extend lead at Nchalo’s expense: Malawi TNM Super League

August 13, 2018 Green Muheya

Striker Nelson Kanguje  and midfielder Mike Mkwate were on target as Nyasa Big Bullets continued their relentless march towards the TNM Super League title with a 2-0 win to  struggling Nchalo United at Mulanje  Park on Sunday.

Bullets extend lead at the top

Kanguje scored  first with a power-packed shot  in the deadly 18-yard box before Mkwate , who came in  as a substitute after replacing injured Patrick Phiri, scored  five minutes before the full regulation time.

The victory marked a successful  start of the People’s Team  start of second round fixtures boosting their pursuit for the title as they top the table with 38 points with 16 matches , are the only unbeaten side this far.

Nchalo, on the other hand, anchors the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.

Bullets coach Rodgers Yasin said they will not let complacency spoil their unbeaten run.

“I am happy to start the second round with a win but we will not be complacent,” he said.

Nchalo interim coach McDonald Yobe said they lost because they conceded  “a silly goal.”

Meanwhile,  the second-placed Silver Strikers are trailing six points behind as they have 31 points from the same number of matches.

