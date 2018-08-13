Nyasa Bullets  extend lead at Nchalo’s expense: Malawi TNM Super League

Striker Nelson Kanguje and midfielder Mike Mkwate were on target as Nyasa Big Bullets continued their relentless march towards the TNM Super League title with a 2-0 win to struggling Nchalo United at Mulanje Park on Sunday.

Kanguje scored first with a power-packed shot in the deadly 18-yard box before Mkwate , who came in as a substitute after replacing injured Patrick Phiri, scored five minutes before the full regulation time.

The victory marked a successful start of the People’s Team start of second round fixtures boosting their pursuit for the title as they top the table with 38 points with 16 matches , are the only unbeaten side this far.

Nchalo, on the other hand, anchors the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.

Bullets coach Rodgers Yasin said they will not let complacency spoil their unbeaten run.

“I am happy to start the second round with a win but we will not be complacent,” he said.

Nchalo interim coach McDonald Yobe said they lost because they conceded “a silly goal.”

Meanwhile, the second-placed Silver Strikers are trailing six points behind as they have 31 points from the same number of matches.

