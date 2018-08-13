‘Technology important in creating new opportunities for people’ – Techno Brain Malawi 

Technology is a key enabler of economic and social development that Malawi needs to create new opportunities for people to innovate and impact their lives.

This was said by Jose Vivek, country director for Techno Brain Malawi on Friday at the graduation ceremony of Malawi Digital Empowerment Scholarship Programme (MDESP).

“Education is a doorway for economies to evolve markets and new technological paradigms, paving inroads for Africa into global markets,” Vivek said. “And while we have made significant strides as a continent and as country, the industry in Africa is still evolving.”

He explained that when the MDESP programme was being set up last year in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Technology, they undertook many steps to make it a reality for this fully-funded, job-oriented, industry-program for qualified technology talents.

“We built an ideal training curriculum, identified and selected deserving young men and women, who have academic potential. We leveraged our Training Division to build a curriculum system for various digital skills including Software Development and Infrastructure Management Services.

“The vision behind this programme is to bridge the gap of unemployment and providing day-one productive workforce to the betterment of Malawi. MDESP expresses Malawi’s aspirations, determination and commitment to build a strong knowledge economy and GDP.

“And the first step towards realizing this dream is education, which is a pillar to any prosperous society. We see education as an antidote to poverty and inequality; and an open door to the limitless world of creativity and innovation.

“I want to congratulate all these young graduates, and everyone for joining us this morning. Your support and presence here is manifest that we have made right steps towards the right direction in engaging the next generation minds.”

He said for the last 20 years, Techno Brain has touched the lives of over 270,000 students across seven countries in Africa, including Malawi — leading to over 4,000 ICT placements out of which 12,000 have been provided with ICT scholarships by Techno Brain.

“But we can do more. We need to unlock technology’s potential impact to drive long-term inclusive and sustainable social and economic development on the continent.

“It is this very reason that the Ministry of Information and Techno Brain are joining forces to create the right type of ecosystem, where there is clear vision that favorably positions the Malawian youth as globally competitive IT talents.

“Today, as these young men and women graduate, we laud the government and the Ministry of ICT for being at the forefront of Malawi’s Vision 2020 agenda. And today, as part of the programme, we’d like support in equipping more youths to acquire professional and academic skills respectively that are aligned to the market needs.

“Together, we can all create many more success stories, those that lead to respectful lives, and stories of dreams being fulfilled.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :