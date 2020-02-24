ACB czar bemoans lack of adequate prosecutors, affecting corruption fight

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matmeba has said the graft-busting body is understaffed with only 9 prosecutors handling 3 000 dockets thereby affecting the conclusion of cases.

Matemba said in an interview with Nyasa Times that he works under immense pressure due to heavy workload at the graft busting body.

“We only have 9 prosecutors, against a caseload of over 3000 cases. That’s why I also take part in prosecuting cases. In fact I am one of the few, if not the only head of an anti-corruption agency in Commonwealth that goes to court to prosecute cases, my fellow heads always ask me why I do that, but I have no option but to do it,” said Matemba

Matemba said outsourcing private legal services is also cumbersome due to cost attachments.

“Yes, sometimes we can source out to private practicing lawyers the prosecution of our cases, but financial constraints limit us,” said Matemba.

ACB has also only 22 investigators to probe complaints on corrupt acts which they receive daily.

Apart from heavy workload and public expectations, Matemba said they were also erratic funding.

Matemba said they have to use personal money to finance investigation and prosecution of cases.

ACB had about 119 employees instead of the required 244.

The bureau has been criticised for the slow pace with which it handles various cases.

But despite inadequate funding ACB has successfully defended and prosecuted a number of cases.

For example last year ACB successfully defended a high profile K69 billion civil claim by the DPP Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey. And ACB has also managed to secure over 17 cashgate convictions.

