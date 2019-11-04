ACB gag Uladi: Warns DPP veep on verbal diarrhea in graft case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has warned former presidential aide Uladi Mussa against commenting in the media on his ‘passportgate’ corruption case which is in court, saying the graft busting body would not be intimidated.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba said this after Mussa, who is vice president of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)0, told Zodiak Radio on Sunday that its investigators are incompetent.

But Matemba said there are limits to which one can comment on a case which is in court.

“I hope his lawyers will advise him on this. He should desist from attacking our officers in the media, instead he should be preparing for a court case which is coming up on November 25,” he said.

He said the ACB has no personal grudge against the former cabinet minister, saying the organization was just doing its job.

Mussa told the radio station that it was President Peter Mutharika who forced him to resign as presidential aide in view of the court case.

The US has banned him from entering the country due to the alleged corruption on Malawi passports which he is said to have facilitated to be issued to non-Malawians in exchange for money.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :