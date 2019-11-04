Chiefs moves in to stop Chinese mining firms from exploiting locals

Some Chinese nationals doing mining activities in Mzimba risk expulsion from the district as the Ngoni Chief’s Council in the district has agreed to shut down all illegal mining activities.

The council’s secretary senior chief Mpherembe has said all those involved in the mining activities in the district will now have to produce valid documents.

“We are doing this because the government has failed to tell us which foreigners have valid licences to mine in our areas,” he said.

He said the chiefs and other local leaders are to meet soon to discuss on how best the communities can benefit from the mining industry in their local areas.

The Chinese are in the district and other areas in the north mining gemstone.

