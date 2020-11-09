ACB in anti-corruption awareness campaign week

November 9, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has declared this week for anti-corruption awareness to deal with the rising cases of graft in the country.

Matemba: Awareness

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said apart from arresting and prosecuting suspects of corruption, there was need for massive civic education and awareness campaign to sensitize people the evils of corruption.

It is believed that 30 per cent of the annual national budget is lost through corruption thereby crippling the social services the government gives to its people.

“We will work with the state security agencies throughout the week, we will mount roadblocks, we will distribute flyers with anti-corruption messages.

“We will invite people for talks on corruption, we will engage the media,” he said.

He said ACB has drawn lessons on the awareness week from Uganda where, he said, the country observes a month-long anti-corruption month.

