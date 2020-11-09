Wanderers sign Ghana striker Tetteh and Nigerian defender Sheriff on free transfer

Mighty Wanderers FC has signed Ghanaian striker Mike Tetteh and Nigerian defender Yunsa Sheriff for a one-year deal on free transfer after they were released by Silver Strikers.

Wanderers general secretary Victor Maunde confirmed the club has taken the players to Lali Lubani Road.

“We have a clear intention to strengthen our squad and the two are good players,” Maunde said.

The two West African players has increased Wanderers foreign players to four. The blues have Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju and Ghanaian defender Eric Atsiga in their squad.

Two seasons ago Wanderers also had a Nigerian forward Amos Belo.

One of the famous foreign players to have signed for Wanderers was Ghanaian goalkeeper Thom Aido.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares