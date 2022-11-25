ACB investigates SPC over Buluma accusations

Officials from the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) say they are investigating allegations which former National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) acting CEO Hellen Buluma levelled against secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba over fuel suppliers.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said ACB is generating a complaint out of what Buluma told the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday when she appeared before it.

Buluma appeared before a parliamentary inquiry on circumstances that led to her resignation and also her work experience at the company.

During the inquiry, Buluma raised allegations of illicit undertakings by some senior government officials and individuals and also the secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Zamba.

Ndala said the bureau is going to generate a complaint from the information that is circulating.

Meanwhile, Moses Mkandawire, a good governance analyst has called for a speedy investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, ACB Director General Chizuma says it will take time for Malawi to stamp out corruption but people should not relent, instead keep on pushing in the right direction and stand up against the vice. She was responding to a question from one student during a public lecture to the students and staff members at LUANAR, Bunda Campus, on whether Malawi will ever win the war against corruption. Chizuma said that Malawians need to “consistently do the right thing” for things to get right in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!