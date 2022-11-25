ACB investigates SPC over Buluma accusations

November 25, 2022 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Officials from the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) say they are investigating allegations which former National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) acting CEO Hellen Buluma levelled against secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba over fuel suppliers.

SPC Ms Colleen Zamba
ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said ACB is generating a complaint out of what Buluma told the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday when she appeared before it.
Buluma appeared before a parliamentary inquiry on circumstances that led to her resignation and also her work experience at the company.
During the inquiry, Buluma raised allegations of illicit undertakings by some senior government officials and individuals and also the secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Zamba.
Ndala said the bureau is going to generate a complaint from the information that is circulating.
Former NOCMA Acting CEO Hellen Buluma

Meanwhile, Moses Mkandawire, a good governance analyst has called for a speedy investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, ACB Director General Chizuma says it will take time for Malawi to stamp out corruption but people should not relent, instead  keep on pushing in the right direction and stand up against the vice.
She was responding to a question from one student during a public lecture to the students and staff members at LUANAR, Bunda Campus, on whether Malawi will ever win the war against corruption.
Chizuma said that Malawians need to “consistently do the right thing” for things to get right in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Reserve Bank of Malawi gets US$88.3 IMF fund

Finance minister Sosten Gwengwe says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already wired the US$88.3 million (Around K91 billion) to the...

Close