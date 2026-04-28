Supreme Court Nullifies Balaka Mulunguzi Election, MP Mambala Loses Seat in Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned the parliamentary election results for Balaka Mulunguzi Constituency, in a powerful judgment that has immediately unseated the area’s Member of Parliament and reignited debate on electoral integrity in Malawi.

The ruling follows a successful appeal by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate James Makhumula, who challenged the outcome of the election after raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the handling of results.

Delivering the judgment, a nine-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, found that the High Court had misdirected itself in its treatment of crucial evidence presented by the appellant.

The court held that the material on record disclosed a prima facie case of serious irregularities, particularly in the recording, transmission, and verification of election results. The judges further noted that the discrepancies in official electoral documents were substantial enough to cast doubt on the credibility of the declared outcome.

In addition, the Supreme Court faulted the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for failing to adequately explain or reconcile the inconsistencies highlighted during the proceedings, saying this failure weakened the integrity of the results it had declared.

As a result of the ruling, Mrs Mambala, who had been officially declared winner by MEC, immediately ceases to be a Member of Parliament for Balaka Mulunguzi Constituency.

Reacting to the judgment, Makhumula’s lawyer, Khumbo Bonzoe Soko, described the ruling as a strong reaffirmation of electoral justice and accountability.

“This is a correct and well-founded judgment. It reinforces the principle that elections are not only about numbers but about the integrity of the entire process. The inconsistencies in the documents clearly demonstrated that the declared result could not stand,” he said.

The court has also ordered that Makhumula be awarded costs for both the Supreme Court proceedings and the earlier High Court case.

The decision is expected to trigger fresh electoral arrangements in the constituency, as the ruling sends a clear message on the judiciary’s willingness to intervene where electoral processes are found wanting.

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