Parliament Sets Mid-May Start for Fresh Chikangawa Plane Crash Probe, Promises Full Accountability

Parliament has announced that fresh investigations into the Chikangawa plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others will begin by mid-May 2026, marking a renewed push for answers in one of Malawi’s most tragic aviation disasters.

The development comes after the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee completed its preparatory phase, paving the way for the formal commencement of hearings and investigative work.

Speaking on the progress, committee chairperson Walter Nyamilandu Manda said the team has now concluded all foundational processes required before launching the inquiry.

“The Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee established to conduct a fresh inquiry into the Chikangawa Plane Crash has successfully concluded its preparatory work and is now ready to commence investigations,” he said.

According to Manda, the committee has spent the past weeks laying critical groundwork, including clearly defining the purpose and scope of the inquiry, drafting detailed terms of reference, and developing a structured roadmap to guide the investigation process.

He added that these steps were necessary to ensure the inquiry is conducted in a systematic, credible, and transparent manner, given the sensitivity and national importance of the matter.

The announcement has reignited public attention on the Chikangawa tragedy, which remains one of the most painful moments in Malawi’s recent history. The crash, which killed Dr. Chilima and eight others, continues to raise questions about aviation safety, emergency response, and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Parliament’s decision to launch a fresh inquiry signals a determination to revisit the facts with renewed scrutiny, as pressure grows from the public for clear and conclusive answers.

While the committee has not yet disclosed the list of witnesses or the exact structure of the hearings, it is expected that the investigation will involve key government institutions, aviation experts, and other stakeholders linked to the flight and its operations.

As the mid-May start date approaches, expectations are high that the inquiry will not only reconstruct the events leading to the crash, but also examine broader issues of accountability and systemic failure.

For many Malawians, the upcoming hearings represent more than a parliamentary exercise—they are a long-awaited search for truth, closure, and responsibility in a tragedy that shook the nation to its core.

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