CDH Investment Bank Reports Strong 84% Profit Surge in 2025

CDH Investment Bank has recorded a strong financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2025, posting a profit after tax of K43.221 billion. This represents an impressive 84% increase from K23.534 billion recorded in the previous year.

The bank’s performance was driven by robust growth in operating income, which rose by 69%. Net interest income increased by 45% to K25.424 billion, up from K17.554 billion in 2024.

According to the published financial results, non-interest income also made a significant contribution, rising to K64.139 billion. Despite this strong revenue performance, operating expenses increased by 54%. However, the bank improved its operational efficiency, with the cost-to-income ratio declining from 39% to 28%.

Total assets grew substantially by 82%, reaching K974.234 billion, compared to K536.766 billion in 2024. This expansion was supported by strong balance sheet growth, including an 84% rise in customer deposits and an 83% increase in investment funds.

The bank also reported healthy growth in loans and advances, reflecting its continued support to private sector development.

In its report, the board noted that the strong performance was achieved amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. Malawi’s economy grew by an estimated 2.8% in 2025, up from 1.8% in 2024, supported by modest recoveries in agriculture, tourism, mining, and infrastructure.

However, the report highlighted ongoing economic pressures, including persistent foreign exchange shortages, high inflation, and rising public debt, which continued to constrain overall growth.

Annual average inflation eased to 28.4%, down from 32.3% in 2024, helped by falling food prices, although utility costs remained high.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi maintained a tight monetary policy stance, keeping the policy rate at 26.0%, which helped stabilise market interest rates. The exchange rate remained unchanged at USD/MWK 1,751, despite continued pressure in the foreign exchange market.

Commenting on the results, CDH Investment Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Thoko Mkavea, said the performance reflects the dedication of staff and the confidence of clients in a difficult operating environment.

“We are proud of our people and we remain committed to continuing to invest in them as they serve our customers and the communities that support us,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Government projects economic growth of 3.8%, driven by increased investment in agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing. Inflation is expected to further ease to around 15%, supported by improved food supply and tighter fiscal and monetary policies.

However, risks remain, including continued foreign exchange shortages, high import costs, and potential global supply chain disruptions.

The board expressed gratitude to clients, shareholders, the Government of Malawi, the Reserve Bank of Malawi, and business partners for their continued support.

The summary financial statements were released alongside an unqualified audit opinion, confirming consistency with the full audited financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

CDH Investment Bank remains one of Malawi’s leading financial institutions, with a continued focus on delivering sustainable value and supporting national economic development.

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