Tobacco Earnings Surge to $48m in Week One—but Cracks Emerge Beneath the Numbers

Malawi’s tobacco sector has opened the 2026 marketing season with a dramatic surge in earnings, raking in K83 billion (about $48 million) in just the first week. But beneath the impressive figures lies a more complicated story—one that exposes both progress and persistent structural problems.

According to the Tobacco Commission, the country sold 22 million kilogrammes of tobacco between 20 and 24 April 2026, at an average price of $2.13 per kilogramme.

On the surface, this is a massive leap from the same period in 2025.

During Week One last year, Malawi sold only 4.1 million kilogrammes, generating $9.4 million at a higher average price of $2.30 per kilogramme. In simple terms, this year’s earnings are more than five times higher, driven largely by a surge in volumes rather than better prices.

That contrast matters.

While 2026 is delivering significantly more money into the economy, it is doing so on the back of heavier sales at a lower price per kilogramme, suggesting that farmers are earning more through quantity, not necessarily improved value of their crop.

The Tobacco Commission itself admits that even these high volumes could have been better. In a statement, the regulator said sales in the opening week were held back by extremely high rejection rates, pointing to inefficiencies and quality challenges within the market.

Those challenges are severe.

Auction rejection rates in the first week of the 2026 season ranged between 96 and 100 percent, meaning that in some cases, almost all tobacco presented for sale was initially turned away. This has created frustration among growers, who see strong demand figures but face barriers in actually selling their leaf.

The tension nearly boiled over.

Tobacco farmers had planned protests at Lilongwe and Chinkhoma auction floors, threatening to disrupt operations in response to the high rejection rates. But the demonstrations were called off at the last minute following a high-level meeting with the Tobacco Commission on Sunday.

“The growers had planned to disrupt market operations at Lilongwe and Chinkhoma Floors today, Monday,” confirmed the Commission’s Public Relations Officer Telephorus Chigwenembe.

During the meeting, the Commission assured farmers that it had already engaged tobacco buying companies and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development to address the crisis.

“The Commission assured the growers that stakeholder engagements would continue and that a progress update would be available before the end of the week,” Chigwenembe said.

So while the headline figure—$48 million in just one week—signals a strong start compared to 2025, the reality on the ground tells a tougher story. Higher volumes have boosted national earnings, but lower prices and crippling rejection rates are squeezing farmers and exposing deep inefficiencies in the market system.

Malawi may be earning more from tobacco this year—but it is doing so the hard way.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :