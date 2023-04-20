ACB nets govt official over award of contract to Mota Engil on rehabilitation of railway line

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a senior procurement officer from the ministry of Transport and Public Works over allegations of corruption in the awarding of contract of the rehabilitation of Marka-Bangula Railway line in Nsanje to Portuguese contractor, Mota Engil.

ACB says in a statement they have arrested Chief Procurement Officer in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Micheal Mbewe, for misuse of public office, contrary to section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The statement says ACB received a complaint in September 2021 alleging that a process that followed to declare Mota Engil as a successful bidder for a tender to design, rehabilitate and upgrade the Marka to Bangula Railway was questionable.

The ACB says investigations established that Mbewe published a notification of intention to award a contract to Mota Engil, before approval from Government Contracts Unit.

