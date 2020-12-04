ACB officials live in fear over Mchacha corruption investigations

Graft busting body, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba has expressed fear that some of the officers at the bureau might be pursued for vengeance by some people.

Matemba said this during a news conference on Thursday in Lilongwe.

He said the ACB has since reported to police an incident in which a National Statistics Office driver was pursued from Ntcheu by strange people who, he later established, mistook him for an employee of the ACB.

The ACB Czar said driver told the bureau that the strangers specifically wanted to know where Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (South) Charles Mchacha, was being kept after his arrest.

Matemba, who said he did not want to link Mchacha to the incident, warned whoever could be planning anything against ACB officers that the law would come after them ‘personally and not those sending them’.

ACB arrested Mchacha after reports that he dubiously acquired government land in Blantyre.

The former minister of Irrigation and Water Development is answering three counts of influencing public officers to make processes necessitating the acquisition of the said land.

A former ACB top official, Issa Njauju, was brutally murdered years ago in a matter now yet to be tried in the courts soon.

