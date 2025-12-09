ACB Pushes for Warrant-Free Arrest Powers as Chembezi Decries Rising Obstruction in Anti-Corruption Fight

Acting Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Gabriel Chembezi, has called on the government to urgently review the Corrupt Practices Act to give the graft-busting institution power to arrest corruption suspects without first obtaining a court-issued warrant.

Chembezi made the remarks as he raised alarm over growing attempts to frustrate the bureau’s operations—especially within the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS), where the ACB suspects entrenched corruption networks are resisting vetting processes for vehicle clearance.

“What is happening at the Road Traffic is uncalled for,” Chembezi said, describing what he termed deliberate obstruction of ACB-sanctioned procedures meant to plug leakages and dismantle syndicates that facilitate illegal registration, importation and clearance of vehicles.

Why the ACB Wants Warrant-Free Arrest Power

Chembezi’s proposal marks a significant turning point in Malawi’s anti-corruption framework. Currently, the ACB—unlike the Malawi Police Service—must obtain a warrant before arresting a suspect unless the offence is committed in their presence. He believes removing the warrant requirement would give the bureau the speed and element of surprise needed to prevent suspects from destroying evidence or fleeing. It would also bring the ACB’s operational powers in line with other law-enforcement agencies, strengthening the institution’s capacity to deal with sophisticated corruption networks. The change could also enhance deterrence by making arrests more unpredictable, while reducing the potential for political interference in the bureau’s decisions.

But the Proposal Has Far-Reaching Implications

The proposal, however, does not come without concerns. Critics may argue that granting warrant-free arrest powers risks abuse, particularly in politically charged environments where the bureau may be viewed as susceptible to external influence. There are also concerns about judicial oversight, as warrants act as a safeguard to protect citizens from unlawful arrests. Removing this step shifts considerable power to the bureau and may invite constitutional challenges if the amendment is not carefully structured to respect rights to liberty and due process. Additionally, even with expanded legal authority, the ACB will need more resources, investigators and training to ensure the new powers are used responsibly.

Chembezi Takes Aim at Road Traffic Corruption

Chembezi also expressed deep concern over attempts to sabotage the ACB’s vetting processes at the DRTSS. The bureau suspects that some officers within the department are resisting the oversight because the vetting system threatens long-standing corruption schemes involving illegal vehicle registration, manipulated clearance documents and collusion with importers and clearing agents. He warned that the ACB will not relent, emphasising that the bureau has intensified surveillance across public offices and will take decisive action against any officer found obstructing investigations.

A Bureau Signalling a New Era of Aggression

Chembezi’s stance signals an ACB seeking to reclaim authority and restore public confidence in its ability to confront corruption head-on. His proposal effectively challenges the government to equip the bureau with stronger tools if it expects meaningful results in the anti-corruption fight. With corruption consistently ranking among Malawi’s biggest governance problems—and Road Traffic repeatedly cited as a hotspot—the push for warrant-free arrest powers is likely to ignite a robust national debate. What is clear is that the ACB is positioning itself for a more assertive, unpredictable and uncompromising approach to tackling corruption across public institutions.

