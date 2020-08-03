ACB questions Chief Immigration Officer Medi

August 3, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday questioned Chief Immigration Officer Masauko Medi and several other officers at Immigration office in Blantyre.

Chief Immigration Officer Medi: Questioned

The bureau also conducted a search at Immigration Headquarters in Blantyre and residences of some immigration officials as part of investigations.

But  ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said no arrests have been effected yet.

Matemba said bureau is undertaking some investigations.

He could not elaborate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
shares