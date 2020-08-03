Ombudsman turns to Treasury for K800m funding

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says she has written Treasury seeking a K800 million funding to expedite injustices and governance issues in the country.

Chizuma said the annual budget for the organization is K800 million a year but the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government only released K200 million for its operations.

“This money falls short of our cash flow. We are now engaging the Treasury, if this fails we will engage the State President,” said Chizuma.

President Lazarus Chakwera is on record having said that his administration would fund fully public governance institutions in the country.

Chizuma has since urged the current administration to ensure that it sufficiently funds her office if its core mandate is to be fulfilled.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!