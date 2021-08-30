ACB questions SPC Zangazanga Chikhosi over NOCMA fuel contracts

Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Zangazanga Chikhosi, was on Friday, August 27, 2021 summoned by graft-busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), where he was questioned how he dealt with supply contract issues as Board Chair of National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

Nyasa Times understands that Chikhosi was interviewed as a witness not perpetrator of or participant to the alleged crimes.

However, we are reliably informed that another cabinet minister, former NOCMA Chief Executive Officer Gift Dulla and two senior employees at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority are to be arrested for meddling in the procurement process through leaking of bid information and “illegal recommendations” of suppliers to be preferred prohibited under procurement law.

ACB director general Martha Chizuma confirmed to local press that Chikhosi was interviewed on “issues related to fuel importation deals” in his capacity as NOCMA chairperson.

“Yes, we interviewed the SPC on Friday in his capacity as NOCMA Board Chairperson,” Chizuma said, without divulging further the nature of questions that were posed to Chikhosi.

Not less than a month ago ACB arrested former Energy minister Newton Kambala, President Lazarus Chakwera’s former chief adviser on strategy Chris Chaima Banda and Alliance for Democracy president Enoch Chihana on allegations that they attempted to influence NOCMA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Hellen Buluma to award contracts to Orxy, Finergy and Trafigura.

And, early this month, the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court charged Kambala with three counts of conspiracy to influence a public officer to abuse her office, in line with Section 25 B(2) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA), and misuse of public office, in line with Section 25 B(1) of the CPA.

The former minister was also charged with attempting to influence a public officer to abuse her public office, in line with Section 25 B(2) as read with Section 35 of the CPA.

Chihana and Chaima Banda were charged with two counts of conspiracy to influence a public officer and attempting to influence a public officer to abuse her office.

Chizuma told the court that ACB was ready to proceed with prosecution in the matter, adding that it had already sought consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She further indicated in court that ACB would parade five witnesses in the matter.

