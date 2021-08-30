Prophet Mbewe launches ‘Mafumu Agonere Mattress’ initiative

Founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC), Prophet David Mbewe, has launched an ambitious ‘Mafumu Agonere Mattress’ initiative, which will see all the traditional leaders and the elderly in the country receiving free mattresses.

The launch took place in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

Mbewe, who is also the president of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM), told Nyasa Times in an interview that through the project, the church will donate blankets to the targeted beneficiaries.

The flamboyant Prophet said his desire is to see that all the chiefs and the elderly are sleeping in comfort.

“I will be distributing mattresses and blankets to all the chiefs in the country. No district is going to be left out in this initiative. This is part of the on-going project of blankets and sports bonanzas for the youth, which we are running,” he said.

Mbewe said his church recognizes the great role chiefs and the youth are playing in the social and economic development of the country.

He said the donation is aimed at appreciating this aspect.

“And that is why apart from mattresses and blankets, today I also distributed soap to elderly from T/A Chimaliro,” said Mbewe.

Chimaliro said the initiative will address one of the critical challenges the chiefs and the elderly face in their lives.

“We are very grateful to the prophet,” he said.

