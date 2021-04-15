ACB rearrests Zameer Karim: Court revokes bail

April 15, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has today re-arrested Asian businessman Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investments after the High Court revoked his bail.

Zameer back in custody

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala has confirmed the arrest.

She said Karim was being kept at Blantyre Police Station waiting to be remanded to prison until the next date of trial.

The business tycoon was charged with intent to defraud Ecobank Malawi K850 million by allegedly obtaining fraudulently a loan purportedly guaranteed by the Malawi Police Service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Court finds Thom Mpinganjira with a case to answer in judges bribery allegations

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has found business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira with a case to answer in his alleged judges...

Close