ACB received 43 AIP cases this year, addressed 14, arrested one suspect: Blames it on resources

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it received 43 corruption cases in this year’s Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) to which it has managed to address 14 and arrest one suspect currently in court.

ACB Spokesperson Egritta Ndala

ACB Public Relations Manager, Egrita Ndala, has confirmed the development and added that the bureau has resource constraints which have affected the corruption fight.

 

The Centre for Social Accountability (CSAT) executive director, Willy Kambwandira, said the development does not give confidence in fighting AIP fraud and extortion.

 

Meanwhile, Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) spokesperson Grace Thipa said they are now finalising the input distribution and will give an overview of the programme once it is concluded.

 

