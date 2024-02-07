Down but not out: Chaponda hops into a democracy meeting after embarrassment at parliament

February 7, 2024

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the south Dr. George Chaponda is not at the High Court to vacate the injunction restraining him to be Leader of Opposition in Parliament but, instead, he is attending a democracy workshop currently underway at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Chaponda captured in the meeting at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe

Dr. Chaponda was this morning turned back from a meeting at Parliament as Parliament recognized Kondwani Nankhumwa as the rightful Leader of Opposition.

 

Dr. Chaponda told journalists when leaving the parliament building that he was going to the High Court to vacate the injunction.

 

However, him and his backroom DPP officials have been spotted attending a democracy meeting at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

 

Chaponda wanted to attend the Business Committee of Parliament meeting as leader of opposition, but Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara turned him back on the grounds that there is an injunction that is barring him from holding the position.

 

Chaponda is representing the DPP as vice president for the South at the Democracy Works Foundation even at Crossroads Hotel, aimed at strengthening collaboration between political parties and their members of parliament.

 

