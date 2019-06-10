ACB set to prosecute Zameer Karim, awaits court  date 

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said the case involving businessman Zameer Karim and two senior police officer will commence when the court set the date for hearing.

ACB which is prosecurting the infamous K2.7 billion police food rations case says it is set for the matter and only waiting for the court date.

Egrita Ndala, ACB senior public relations officer, said: “The ACB is waiting for the court to set a date for the hearing of the case.”

Defence attorney for Karim, Frank Mbeta, said among other procedures, his client is expected ti enter plea when the court sets the date.

He said the case which was previously heing handled by a magistrate , will now be In the High Court.

Zameer Karim is answering charges of theft of public money in a K2.7 billion police food rations deal.

He was arrested along with two Malawi police officers; commissioner Innocent Botomani and senior superintendent Grant Kachingwe in relation to the US$3.9 million contract to supply food rations to the police.

The case came to light last June through a leaked ACB investigation report which indicated that government paid K2.7 billion directly to Pioneer Investment against an undertaking by an officer at Malawi Police to pay the contract price to CDH investment Bank Limited.

The investigation report also mentioned the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a beneficiary of the proceeds as Karim deposited K145 million into its bank account at Standard Bank whose sole signatory was President Peter Mutharika.

Following a public outcry over the vast donation, the party was forced to return it – but an ACB probe subsequently cleared Mutharika of personal wrongdoing.

After facing criticism for the decision, ACB boss Matemba later said it was his right to discontinue investigations in the absence of incriminating evidence.

