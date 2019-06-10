Chakwera says Malawi courts ‘fair and independent’ unlike the Tippex Electoral Commission

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed hope in that the judiciary can demonstrate its independence in the court case, in which he us praying for the nullification of the results from the presidential race of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Chakwera, who came second in the May 21 polls and is disputing results saying that they were rigged, made the sentiments yesterday when he addressed the media at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe alongside People’s Party (PP) and Freedom Party (FP) officials.

He said the party was pursuing the elections matter in court because “the Judiciary is fair and independent, unlike our Electoral Commission.”

Chakwera, who also came second in the 2014 elections, said the party would continue to use peaceful and lawful means to stand up for justice for all Malawians.

But President Peter Mutharika told Malawians that Chakwera, who joined forces with PP in last month’s elections run up, is mobilising party supporters in a political unrest

Chakwera has distanced himself from claims instead he has accused President Mutharika of the same for letting police to use excessive force on unarmed protesters.

