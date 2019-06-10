Karonga joins MCP demos, protesting against President Mutharika’s re-election

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Karonga led by the regional chairman Kezzie Msukwa on Friday took to the street to protest the May 21 Tripartite Elections presidential race results which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared President Peter Mutharika winner despite admitting that it had several several ‘madando’ [complaints] opposition parties.

The supporters peacefully marched from Karonga MC district office with placards with all sorts of messages demeaning the leadership of MEC and President Mutharika while singing anti-Mutharika and Jane Ansah songs going to the District Commissioner’s office to present their petition.

This, according to the district’s chairperson James Nkhoma came after a long running battle with the DC’s office over permission which the DC, Emmanuel Bulukutu denied through a letter he wrote the party on May 28.

“It has taken the intervention of all the five traditional authorities (T/As) in Karonga who pressed on the DC to grant us this constitutional right to peacefully march,” he said.

Karonga District Council director of administration Julian Malipa received the petition on behalf of Bulukutu.

The petition asks MEC chairperson Ansah to resign for failure to manage fair, free and credible May 21 elections acceptable by all stakeholders as they were marred by irregularities.

Civil society grouping, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) were first to call for resignation of Ansah and have organised demonstrations on June 20 to force her out.

MCP petition also asked President Mutharika to step down.

Mutharika has accused the opposition of trying to overthrow his government.

However, the supporters of opposition party leader Lazarus Chakwera say he was robbed of victory in last month’s election.

