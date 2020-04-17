ACB stops Malawi Revenue Authority from giving jobs to DPP cadres: Dubious recruitment

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) recruitment process has been hated by the country’s graft-busting body Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after a whistle-blower reported that jobs were being given suspiciously to some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives without formal interviews.

Already, the public tax collector has a number of its staff appointed through similar dubious means.

Most of the officers at the Msonkho House were not employed on merit but through DPP connections.

MRA wanted to recruit about 100 customs and revenue officers.

A list of DPP youth cadets and relations to Cabinet ministers was given to MRA deputy director general Rose Mbilizi to ensure she influences their recruitment.

But as jobs were being given dubiously to DPP cadres, whistle-blowers at the tax collector took to ACB to complain about the process and the bureau on April 15 2020 issued a restriction order stopping MRA from the exercise until after investigations.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba has confirmed that the bureau has issued a restriction order against the recruitment exercise.

“Take notice that you shall not without my written consent or otherwise deal with any recruitment processes in relation to any employment of, or proceed with any offer of employment in respect of positions of Revenue Officers currently underway at the Malawi Revenue Authority including offer of employment already made in this regard,” the ACB notice to MRA seen by Nyasa Times, reads in part.

MRA could not immediately comment.

