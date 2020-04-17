Mchinji poised to realise 9 percent increase in maize yield

An Agriculture Production Survey for Mchinji shows the district will register a nine (9) per cent increase in maize yield as compared to last farming season.

Mchinji District Crop Protection Officer, Ralph Linno has attributed the increase to good rains and government efforts in controlling Fall Army Worms (FAW) attacks which were rampant last in the last growing season.

“The extent of Fall Army Worm attacks this season is recorded to be mild in the district as compared to last growing season.

“So, as a district, we expect our yield to increase by nine (9) percent putting other factors aside,” he said.

Linno further commended government for scaling up efforts in fighting Fall Army Worms in the district.

He said government has been training agriculture extension workers and farmers on the best measures of controlling Fall Army Worms.

“For immediate control, farmers were applying chemicals, some of which were distributed by the district agriculture office.

“In other instances, farmers bought the chemicals themselves. Through the trainings, farmers have also been told the best ways of controlling Fall Army Worms before planting the seeds,” Linno explained.

Commenting on the yield increase, Mchinji District Commissioner, Bester Mandere called on all farmers in the district to take good care of their maize yield by avoiding reckless selling in the name of earning money.

He said the council would make proper arrangements to provide civic education on the same through traditional leaders in the district.

“The yield increase is a very good development, that’s what we need. However, we often have a problem when our farmers like [over]selling their agriculture produce, more especially maize, forgetting that they need it more for food.

“So, as a council, we are going to intensify civic education and will start with a full council meeting where we are going to inform all council members including MPs, councillors and chiefs on the need to sensitise their communities against selling all their maize yield but keep enough for food,” he said.

Mchinji District has seven Agriculture Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) through which farmers are coordinated and provided with requisite information on various crop husbandry practices.

