ACB to have new Czar as Matemba contract expires

December 24, 2020 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is expected to have new director general as the current holder  Reyneck Matemba three-year contract at the graft busting body expired on December 1 2020 and wrote government that he would not be seeking a renewal.

ACB czar Reyneck Matemba: Contract expires

President Lazarus Chakwera, who is the appointing authority for the bureau’s director general, according to Section 7 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, is expected to appoint  Matemba’s replacement.

Minister of Information and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako confirmed that Matemba wrote the Office of President and Cabinet “stating that he won’t renew his contract.”

Matemba , a practising lawyer  who rose through the civil service ranks to be appointed deputy director general at ACB and then later on director,  said he is set to return to the civil service  after a “turbulent journey” as ACB that was nevertheless  worth travelling.

The ACB Czar said he was “truly humbled and honoured” to have served the people of Malawi as the bureau’s director during what he called  “one of the most challenging and turbulent periods of our times.”

The bureau has been criticised for the slow pace with which it handles various cases, but Parliamentary Public Appointments  Committee  chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said Matemba has generally done very well but faced hurdles like any director before him.

She said there is need to make the bureau fully independent from political interferences that continues to bedevil the body.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Moya
Moya
6 hours ago

The next ACB director needs someone qualified but most importantly with strict ethics and morals. There are so many sensitive cases right now and we don’t want a money hungry sell out on that sit. We need justice Kachale type.

0
Reply
Khekhi
Khekhi
8 hours ago

Bye Reyneck…. Hoping Gift Mwakhwawa gets this job.. he spoke a lot during the rerun voting .. But can he deliver?….give him a chance to prove his words.

Who’s with me?

0
Reply
Anyabanda
Anyabanda
9 hours ago

All the best Mr. Matemba

0
Reply
Njiwa
Njiwa
12 hours ago

Can safely say he’s among the top few government officials who have made a difference in this space under the difficult circumstances this position brings. Congratulations Reyneck and I know you will do very well where ever you go.

3
Reply
Dingase
Dingase
12 hours ago

Kapolo uyu akafike. So biased. Was just there to please the crocodiles party. Useless matemba.

0
Reply
Maggie Makono
Maggie Makono
10 hours ago
Reply to  Dingase

Dingase, don’t forget we r in a democratic country whereby he can’t just do whatever he wants, he was doing within the law of Malawi.

0
Reply
Bitcoin is good
Bitcoin is good
12 hours ago

Matemba is the worst acb director whoever brought him to acb was a stupid person.

-2
Reply
Maggie Makono
Maggie Makono
10 hours ago
Reply to  Bitcoin is good

Whoever will replace him, plz make sure Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, Peter Mutharika and there ministers should at least b sent to jail, even for two months only. These thugs must hve criminal records hanging on their white haired heads, scumbugs.

0
Reply
phade
phade
13 hours ago

wa timau ngati mkazi sangatge ntchito yomwe anampasayi. no authority

0
Reply
James Chibisa
James Chibisa
14 hours ago

Matemba can go in peace,he has been a useless puppet never accomplished anything.kapolo ameneyu has wasted a lot of time ya aMalawi
Very useless.

-6
Reply
Jah
Jah
13 hours ago
Reply to  James Chibisa

Zinthu zamalamulo zimasiyana ndizakudambwe baba.

4
Reply
shares
11
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Indian ‘investor’ offers K60m bribe to minister, HRDC: Mayaya reports to ACB

Indian national Chandrashekar More, who is said to have set up an edible oil extraction plant in the country,—who was deported...

Close