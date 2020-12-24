ACB to have new Czar as Matemba contract expires
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is expected to have new director general as the current holder Reyneck Matemba three-year contract at the graft busting body expired on December 1 2020 and wrote government that he would not be seeking a renewal.
President Lazarus Chakwera, who is the appointing authority for the bureau’s director general, according to Section 7 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, is expected to appoint Matemba’s replacement.
Minister of Information and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako confirmed that Matemba wrote the Office of President and Cabinet “stating that he won’t renew his contract.”
Matemba , a practising lawyer who rose through the civil service ranks to be appointed deputy director general at ACB and then later on director, said he is set to return to the civil service after a “turbulent journey” as ACB that was nevertheless worth travelling.
The ACB Czar said he was “truly humbled and honoured” to have served the people of Malawi as the bureau’s director during what he called “one of the most challenging and turbulent periods of our times.”
The bureau has been criticised for the slow pace with which it handles various cases, but Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said Matemba has generally done very well but faced hurdles like any director before him.
She said there is need to make the bureau fully independent from political interferences that continues to bedevil the body.
The next ACB director needs someone qualified but most importantly with strict ethics and morals. There are so many sensitive cases right now and we don’t want a money hungry sell out on that sit. We need justice Kachale type.
Bye Reyneck…. Hoping Gift Mwakhwawa gets this job.. he spoke a lot during the rerun voting .. But can he deliver?….give him a chance to prove his words.
Who’s with me?
All the best Mr. Matemba
Can safely say he’s among the top few government officials who have made a difference in this space under the difficult circumstances this position brings. Congratulations Reyneck and I know you will do very well where ever you go.
Kapolo uyu akafike. So biased. Was just there to please the crocodiles party. Useless matemba.
Dingase, don’t forget we r in a democratic country whereby he can’t just do whatever he wants, he was doing within the law of Malawi.
Matemba is the worst acb director whoever brought him to acb was a stupid person.
Whoever will replace him, plz make sure Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, Peter Mutharika and there ministers should at least b sent to jail, even for two months only. These thugs must hve criminal records hanging on their white haired heads, scumbugs.
wa timau ngati mkazi sangatge ntchito yomwe anampasayi. no authority
Matemba can go in peace,he has been a useless puppet never accomplished anything.kapolo ameneyu has wasted a lot of time ya aMalawi
Very useless.
Zinthu zamalamulo zimasiyana ndizakudambwe baba.