ACB to prosecute lawyer Mbeta on alleged bribery charges

Blantyre-based private practice lawyer Frank Mbeta will be in the dock as accused person to face prosecution for his alleged bribery charges dating back to 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has disclosed.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said in a sworn affidavit on February 9 2015, that the bureau received a complaint from the then MRA commissioner general Raphael Kamoto that Mbeta had offered a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) information and communications technology (ICT) security manager Wilson Upindi K2 million to delete information from three computers seized from a suspect on tax evasion charges.

Upindi alerted his boss, director of ICT at MRA, Maxwell Mlomba, who took custody of the computers and advised him to meet Mbeta and accept the K2 million which he collected in a black plastic bag at Chichiri Shopping Centre in Blantyre and handed over to his bosses.

However when the graft-busting body wanted to arrest the lawyer at the time, he obtained an injunction at Zomba Magistrate’s Court stopping ACB from effecting the arrest and also a subsequent order for judicial review on the matter.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala has since disclosed that through a consent order, the court directed that the bureau should not arrest Mbeta but commence the case against him through summons.

Said Ndala: “The injunction that Mr Frank Mbeta obtained against the ACB stopping his arrest and prosecution, is no longer there.”

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) also granted the bureau consent to prosecute the matter, she said.

But Mbeta said he was not aware of ACB’s latest move on the case.

