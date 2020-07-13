ACB vows to arrest all corrupt barons without mercy: Takes on Malawi police over Njaunju murder case

The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has said people who plundered public funds will be arrested without mercy, saying the graft-busting body is not involved in any witch-hunting and they will not do selective prosecution as looters in the immediate past Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime will face the law as well as those who do so in the Tonse Alliance administration.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba speaking on Zodiak Broadcasting Station’s Tiuzeni Zoona programme, warned that there will be a crackdown on corrupt officers with arrests starting this week.

“We have a law which we follow whn carrying our duties. If someone broke the law, stealing public money and property, they should not expect that the ACB, Police or Financial Intelligence Authority or MRA will spare them because they are politicians. We won’t,” Matemba warned.

Matemba expressed gratitude to the new government and Malawians in general for their massive support and interest in fighting corruption by giving them tips.

He said the bureau has completed investigating 11 of the 13 previous cashgate files.

Matemba said the transactions for the two remaining files were not carried out locally therefore ACB investigators need to go to such countries where they can source evidence.

He has since called for enough and timely funding to ensure smooth running of ACB affairs.

Meanwhile, Matemba asked the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to break the silence and tell Malawians their findings concerning the brutal murder of one of graft –busting body’s senior officials Issa Njaunju.

Njaunju was killed in July 2015 and his death was related to political matters.

Matemba admitted that his office has been receiving alot of complaints and pressure from the general public over delays in completing Njaunju’s case investigations.

But Matemba said ACB doesn’t have the mandate to investigate murder cases but rather corruption and fraud charges.

“It is the responsibility of Malawi Police Service to to find out who killed Mr. Njaunju, why was he killed and where was he killed. Those who killed Njaunju need to be brought to book and face the law,” said Matemba.

Matemba said Malawians should expect a robust corruption fight.

“I have worked at the bureau for seven years and have worked with many people, but one thing I can say is that it is now clear that government [of President Lazarus Chakwera] is interested in ensuring that we work independently,” he said.

“Even President Chakwera has emphasised that in his speeches. The message from the top offer encouragement.”

But Matemba decried that they bureau lacks resources and that officers have in some circumstances been using their own money for investigations, citing the judges bribery case as an example.

