ACB yet to submit to court crucial documents on K2.7bn Zameer Karim case

The High Court in Lilongwe is failing to start off the high profile K2.7 billion Zameer Karim police rations deal case because the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is yet to file disclosure of evidence documents to the court.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba said the delay to submit the documents is due to the fact that initially the graft busting body wanted to prosecute former chief executive officer for CDH bank Misheck Esau who was a suspect in the case before the courts cleared him.

The magistrates court in Lilongwe committed the case to the High Court 10 months ago and other suspects include senior police officers Innocent Botomani and Grey Kachingwe.

“We were jointly prosecuting the suspects with Mr. Misheck but now the court has found him with no case to answer so we have to start again, this is what is delaying the case,” said Matemba.

He said after completion of compiling the disclosure of evidence documents, the ACB will inform the High Court which will in turn set a date for hearing of the case.

Karim came in limelight after he gave a “donation” of K145 million to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whose sole signatory is President Peter Mutharika.

Karim is answering charges of theft of public money in a K2.7 billion police food rations deal.

He was arrested along with two Malawi police commissioner Botomani and senior superintendent Kachingwe in relation to the US$3.9 million contract to supply food rations to the police.

A leaked ACB report says the interdicted head of finance at police, Botomani, and Karim had connived to award Pioneer Investments of Karim a contract to provide 500, 000 food ration packs.

Days after the contract was signed, Pioneer Investment allegedly asked for a change to the agreed price from K2.3 billion to K2.7 billion, the report says the change was fraudulently approved by Botomani.

