Accept outcome of the election, urges Malaiw ex-president Muluzi

Former president Bakili Muluzi on Tuesday joined the que to cast his vote at Nainunje Primary School in Machinga North East Constituency and urged Malawins to accept the outcome of the fresh presidential election.

Muluzi, the first democratically elected president made the call at his home, has always voted at the polling station since the referendum to usher in multiparty democracy in 1993.

The former president said the turnout of people to exercise their voting rights is a sign that democracy is functioning well in the country.

Muluzi said all presidential candidates should the results of the Tuesday polls, str4essing that this is time for Malawi to move forward.

“The people are exercising their rights to vote and let their will be respected,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi’s son, Atupele, is the running mate to President Peter Mutharika.

He further called on Malawians to desist from acts of violence.

