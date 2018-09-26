Accountant General convice ex-MYP militias to cancel ‘occupy’ Capital Hill plans

Former Malawi Young Pioneers(MYP) paramilitary wing operatives have aborted plans to hold vigil at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe to force government pay them pension arrears.

The MYP operatives’ leader Franco Chilemba said the decision was arrived at after meeting the Accountant General Clayton Chimombo and his team who have assured them that the cheques will be issued from next Friday.

“We have been assured that all the money will be deposited into our bank accounts from next Friday, this is why we will not hold the vigil at Capital Hill because things are moving fast now,” he said.

He however said the operatives will continue camping at the War Memorial square in Area 18 just a kilometer away from Capital Hill until everyone is paid the money.

Out of the 2500 claimants for the pension arrears, only 500 were paid since the paying exercise started some years ago.

In a separate interview, Chimombo said what delayed the process of the payment was the verification exercise, saying all is now set for the payment.

MYP operatives were disarmed in 1993 by the Malawi Army in what was known as operation bwezani and later incorporated into the civil service.

They have been camping at the War Memorial square in Lilongwe for over a year now.

