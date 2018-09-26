Police nab 7 over MTL cables theft in Mulanje

Malawi Police in Mulanje have arrested seven men on allegations that they stole 6 000 metres of MTL cables worth K30 million.

Police spokesperson in Mulanje Gresham Ngwira said the law enforcers received a complaint from MTL engineer Stanzio Muyakha that some people were vandalizing and stealing the ground phone operators’ cables.

He said the police investigation led to the arrest of Stephano Dickson who allegedly confessed to the offence and named his other six suspected accomplices.

Ngwira said all the seven suspects were arrested in Ndirande, Blantyre where they reside and were brought to Mulanje magistrates court to answer the offences.

“They all pleaded not guilty so the magistrate has adjourned the case to 2 October where the state will parade witnesses against the suspects,” said Ngwira.

On Tuesday, the police in Lilongwe arrested two people and impounded a truck full of rail bars which they allegedly took from a railway in Salima and were designated to be sold at a Chinese factory in Lilongwe.

