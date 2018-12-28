Ace Holdings give tuition support to student at Malawi University of Science and Technology

Ace Holdings Limited has disclosed plans to set up a foundation to be offering scholarship for needy students.

The firm’s Managing Director, Macdonald Chisale, made the remarks after they recently paid K530 000 annual tuition to one of the students at Malawi University of Science Technology.

“We believe in corporate social responsibility because it is one of our core values. We have been helping needy students at University of Malawi. This time we were approached by MUST management come to the rescue of James Kombe who has been struggling in terms of paying tuition fee. So we feel the foundation will help in offering needy students because we will be providing scholarships,” he said.

Chisale also said it is once off sponsorship and Ace Holdings Limited support other struggling students at Unima.

He also asked Kombe to work hard to attract more support from well-wishers.

“It is the results that will sway well-wishers to support him,” he said.

MUST Head of Sports Science, Ivy Chinangwa, has commended Ace Holdings Limited for supporting the student with tuition fees saying the gesture was welcome as Kombe will now be concentrating on his studies rather looking for money.

Meanwhile, Ace Holdings Limited Managing Director said his company deals in ICT, IOT and it identifies a problem, carryout a research and provide.

