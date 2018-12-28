Joyce Banda to scrape off driving license renewal, start K10bn revolving fund

People’s Party (PP) president Joyce Banda has made a landmark announcement that she will abolish regular and frequent motor vehicle license renewals as she will scrape off driving license expiry dates if she wins the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
Banda, the former president who governed Malawi between 2012 to 2014, made the announcement at a rally she held in the capital, Lilongwe on Thursday, December 27.
The former president said most motorists find it difficult to have their driver’s licenses renewed now and then.
” If I get back into power, be assured that once you get a license, that should be fine. The process of license renewals is becoming a burden to many,” said Banda.
The former president said she is concerned with socio-economic empowerment of the people which she claimed has not improved since she left office in 2014 and announced she will set up a revolving fund in a bid to uplift small scale businesses.
Banda said she believes that there is a way to help the vulnerable and the underprivileged, a social responsibility a government can undertake to uplift lives of its citizens.
The former Malawi leader said provision of loans for small scale businesses, rural housing projects such as well as social cash transfer are at the centre of her heart.
“I know people are struggling, there are not employed, they lack business capital and the taxes are too much for them. To improve their economic life, my party has set aside K10 billion for a revolving loan fund to uplift lives,” said Banda, who was named in a recent survey conducted by Zomba-based Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) between August and September this year that she is the most trusted leader.
Banda said she will introduce many programmes to uplift lives of all citizens.
She also promised to improve the energy sector with rural electricfication and bring an end to blackouts.
The PP leader said that she has all along been an advocate of rural electrification saying portable and accessible energy is the way to go in a quest to deal away with wanton cut down of trees, as a solution to environmental degradation.
On agriculture, she promised a universal fertiliser subsidy programme to enable all farmers access farm inputs.
She also said she will renovate existing universities instead of constructing new ones.
Meanwhile, Banda is scheduled to hold another rally at Bembeke in Dedza before proceeding to Zomba on Sunday.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Can you please help us to obtain work permit here in South Africa like the way Robert Mugabe did to Zimbabwean people! We are suffering here and even at the beit bridge boarder, it’s difficult to cross if you dnt have R3000. Please we are begging you, once you win, come and talk to the minister of HomeAffairs here may be they can understand you. We don’t mind if we pay sum of money to get it as long as it’s genuine!
Abiti kashigeti your thinking expired long time ago ndiganiza. Munangomvera Chilima akuti awonjezera nthawi yopangira renew mwati mutchuke ndi mfundo zokopoera. Mwatchuka mopusatu.
Uku ndiye kulubwalubwa, throwing everything at the wall hoping something sticks
Ohhhh My Goodness! does this woman know what she is talking about? does she understand the repercussions for that????
Mayi wa police muli naye mtsikanayo nditomfuna. Mukandipatsa ine ndi mtundu wakwathu tonse tizavotera inu
pp woyee mai joice banda 2019 boma osabwelela mbuyo mai joice banda
what she is saying ndizobwelera mbuyo
Mrs Banda you know this is a populist call to scrap renewal of drivers licence. The reason why people struggle to get their licences is simply lazy government work force. In other countries applying for a renewal of driver’s licence takes about 45 minutes the most but in many cases its less than that. Why do you want to justify laziness as a need for your political campaigning
kkkkkkkkkkkk – hahahahahahahahah- mai uyu alibe nzeru olo pang’ono. She thinks Malawians are stupid to take her silly plans and vote for her this time.
She continues putting Malawian women at a disadvantage with her stupid thinking.
Who does she think will ever take her seriously this time around after 4 years in her imposed exile?
Shame on her and all that stand by her side
Kusowa mapulani amayi. Renewing driving licence is not an issue. I would be with you if you talked about vehicle registration and other services at Road Traffic Department. Malawians are having to bribe traffic officers there to get served by those officers who are already on taxpayers’ salaries. They demand K10,000 extra. It’s really tough. If you see a person submitting a folded form, just know that there is money in the folded form. Ukachoka pamenepo, ndiye ukalipile zaboma ku bank. A K15,000 service costs K25,000. Those thieves pocket the K10,000. The responsible Minister should send a spy to see… Read more »
Amayi izi ndi zoona coz anthufe tikuvutika kwambiri. Tivutike kupeza license ndalama zambirimbiri kumavuttikaso kumapanga renew what a shit. amayi bravo
This is ridiculous, how many accidents happen on Malawian roads? Does she know what is contributing to such high numbers? definitely not. License renew can even be changed to redo the testing of the driver before they renewed your licence as there are more unqualified drivers out there who did buy their licence and they actually killing innocent people. She must know that she is putting her own people at risk as they will be a time when i can not be able to drive but i will still could hold my license to drive as it is for life.… Read more »