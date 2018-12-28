JB says exorbitant nomination fees prevent poor Malawians from participating in polls

Former president and People’s Party (PP) president Joyce Banda has asked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to adjust downwards nomination fees for aspirants saying the current fee structure has made next year’s tripartite polls an elitist venture that only favours the rich.
Banda, fondly called JB by her admirers, was speaking before thousands of enthusiastic party supporters at a rally she held in Area 23, Lilongwe on Thursday.
She said the current economic situation in the country only favours the rich, even in seeking political office where exorbitant nomination fees prevent the poor from participating in elections.
In its recent official communication MEC announced that Presidential aspirants will have to pay K2 million. Male members of Parliament will cough K500 000 with their female counterparts parting with K200 000. Aspiring male councillors will pay K40 000 while female candidates will pay K20 000.
JB therefore asked the electoral body to review the fee structure so as to make the election as inclusive as possible for all Malawians seeking elected office.
“The nomination fee for members of Parliament is too much [K500 000]. The poor cannot afford. I will reduce the amount if voted into power. There are capable people who can stand as members of Parliament but fail to do so because of the fees,” she said.
MEC has also been faulted for making the fees non-refundable as opposed to previous general elections when the body used to refund candidates that had amassed a certain percentage of total valid votes cast.
Spokesman for the electoral body, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, T said the issue of the fees is about the laws which Parliament sets to govern elections.
He said such a law demands that a candidate must bring their nomination paper alongside such a fee.
“The same law gives the Malawi Electoral Commission [the mandate] to determine the amount to be paid. Although the law is silent on the need for the commission to consult, the commission took a deliberate step and brought ideas to the political parties before gazetting the current nominations fees,” he said.
Mwafulirwa said the commission cannot adjust the fees at this stage of the electoral calendar because the law requires that the fees should be gazzeted six month before elections.
He said the fees are deposited into MEC bank account and they go into the government’s consolidated fund such that any expenditure is at the discretion of the government and not the commission.
The Area 23 rally was the first of the three lined up to mark the end of 2018. Next on her schedule is a rally at Bembeke School Ground in Dedza followed by a final event at Songani School Ground in Zomba on Sunday, December 30.
With the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections fast approaching, Banda said she will contest as a presidential candidate and will not play second fiddle in any coalition.
tinapuma pakatipa anati ziii, zinali bwino bwanji!!! pano ati atisokose eeeeissssh
Kulubwalubwa kumeneko! mukanenezi zimenezo lero, where were you the last 4 years??? cashagate!
amene akuona fair ukayimile mindoyo komaso za licence akufotokoza palibe chifukwa muzisusa apa just digest it and go and paste it at the toilet , mukufuna tizinvera makani ainuyo kamena maganizo asogoleri , inuyo ma cadet mulibe nzeru simunafike saizi yomulangiza muntu , inu koma kuotcha
cadet just shut up your mouth there is nothing you can educate us ngati mai joice banda sakukwanisa muli ndi ufulu kuyambisa chipani chanu muzisusa, koma zokala ngati mashasha muli zisilu zeni zeni zoocha magalimoto , mai joice banda amadya kwanu kapena amapenpa Ku dpp kuti zikuwaweni nfundo zaiyeyu kuposa ainuwake amene akupikisana naye , just shut your dirt mouth and allow Malawians to learn from them
LEAVE THE FEES WHERE THEY ARE. BY THE WAY, WHERE DO U WANT A REDUCTION? YOU MEAN A SERIOUS CONTENDER FOR MP CAN FAIL TO CONTEST BECAUSE OF K500. 000 MALES AND K200,000 FOR FEMALES?
WE ALSO DONT WANT TO HAVE A LONG LIST OF CONTESTANTS. WE WANT SERIOUS MINDED PEOPLE TO CONTEST. IF THEY DONT HAVE THE MONEY, HOW WILL THEY MANAGE TO CAMPAIGN.
ZA UPHAWI BASI!
Stupid, does the law determine the amount? Which law? Just reduce to half down otherwise people will point fingers to the government. MEC is sabotaging the dpp government in directly. I hope dpp and the president must wake up and intervene. Remember, all bad things are attributed to tge government and this has become a campaign tool for all opposition parties. Dpp please listen and intervene before this issue cost your votes dearly
Ndiye zithandiza chani a mphawife zimenezi? awanso zimaganiza iwo za zii basi, akutinso license simadzapanga expire ndiye chani? License expires in almost every country, osangovomereza kuti mzeru mulibe bwanji?
They are fare Madam