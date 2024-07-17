Acivist Joshua Chisa Mbele thinks Mary Chilima or Onjezani Kenani could lead UTM better

Vocal and renowned social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele says he doesn’t see anyone who can lead UTM better than either Mary Chilima or Onjezani Kenani.

In his Facebook post titled ‘Observation: Mary Chilima for UTM President’, Mbele says he has received so many messages from UTM members that he should endorse Mary Chilima for UTM President.

“I’m told all UTM MPs support her candidacy. I have my personal reservations,” he says.

He adds that it won’t be appropriate to endorse Mary now because SKC was not her political ally; but her husband, the father of her children. “The period is just too short. I can’t imagine her running up & down within the next few months,” he said.

However, Mbele further said that if Mary accepts the call, he would would definitely support her.

“Unless I’m missing something. It will be too much for her. It will take time to heal. The void left by SKC is huge,” he says.

Mbele, who has been arrested several times because of what he writes on Facebook, challenged that he does not see anybody in UTM as of now who can steer UTM to victory forcing him to suggest that sourcing outside the current ranks would be the best idea.

“I’m still saying: Onjezani Kenani perfectly fits the bill. Running political affairs for elections is a very expensive business. I wouldn’t encourage Mary to start spending on politics. Malawians hardly make contributions to the party,” he says.

