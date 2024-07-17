Leader of Opposition, Chaponda, in Tanzania, meets with reps of political parties

Malawi’s leader of Opposition, George Chaponda, today met with Tanzanian political parties through the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD), a platform dedicated to promoting democracy and constitutionalism.

The meeting took place at the TCD offices in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chaponda said that as the Leader of the Opposition in Malawi with over 20 years of experience in politics, he was honored to share valuable insights and principles with my Tanzanian counterparts, aimed at strengthening our democracies.

“I also extended warm greetings from the former President of the Republic of Malawi and President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who fondly recalls his time teaching at the Universities in Tanzania,” he said.

His host, Hon. Dorothy Semu, Vice Chairperson of TCD, was accompanied by TCD Executive Director Ms. Bernadertha Kafuko, former Ambassador Mr. David Kapya, who served as Special Assistant to the late President Benjamin Mkapa, and Ms. Jacqueline Liana, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Politics and International Relations from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Mr. Julius Mwita, Head of Monitoring, Evaluation and Training from the Party for Democracy and Progress (CHADEMA), Mr. Jafari Mneke, Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs for the Civic United Front (CUF), Hon. Shaweji Mketo, Acting Deputy Secretary-General of ACT Wazalendo Mainland, and Mr. Faustine Sungura representing NCCR-Mageuzi

The meeting was a resounding success, fostering a spirit of collaboration and solidarity among democratic stakeholders in the region.

