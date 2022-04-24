Acting Paramount Chikulamayembe refuses to handover chieftainship gown, stamp and office keys

Acting Paramount Chikulamayembe of Nkhamanga Kingdom in Rumphi has refused to hand over chieftaincy gown, stamp and office keys to the chosen heir – Joseph Bongololo Gondwe – who is scheduled for installation soon.

The acting chief, Walter Mtima Gondwe, has vehemently refused to let go of the tools a week before the official installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as Themba La Ma Themba.

In readiness for the installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as the new Nkhamanga Kingdom leader, which will be on 30th April, 2022, and will be preside over by president Lazarus Chakwera, Rumphi District Commissioner (DC) Emmanuel Bulukutu asked the acting Paramount chief to handover chieftainship gown, office keys and stamp.

However, the Acting Paramount Chikulamayembe, through a press statement released on 22 April, 2022 and signed by Traditional Authorities (TAs) Mwankhunikira, Mwaleni, TA Mwahenga and spokesperson for the royal family, Group Village Headman Hunga, refused to hand over the chieftainship materials.

According to them, the installation process is an abomination to the Nkhamanga Kingdom.

While addressing the media in Mzuzu on Friday, Hunga questioned the approval of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe, citing that proper consultations were not made.

The group has since asked President Chakwera to cancel the installation.

The group further accused Malawi Congress Party and AFORD for politicizing the whole process.

