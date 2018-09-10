ActionAid Malawi Malawi calls for youths’ empowerment by creating green energy investment

Action Aid Malawi (AAM), in conjunction with Malawi’s Civil Society Network for Climate Change (CISONECC), has appealed to the on-going United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) extra-ordinary session of the climate negotiations in Bangkok that it must provide predictable and enough funds for adaptation programs to cater for young people and women who are mostly affected by effects of climate change.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, CISONECC Executive Director, Julius Ng’oma, reminded world leaders to put much effort that empowers youth and women.

Ng’oma said the two organisations want the meeting to provide practical roadmap that incorporates youth and women in the planning, implementation and monitoring of adaptation programs that tackles effects of climate change.

He also said the Malawi Government should effectively engage existing youth networks in policy implementation and tracking of progress of strategies, plans and budgets.

“Such platforms should be recognized in policy implementation plans and incorporated in national, district and local structures,” he said. “Such youth networks and organizations must not be limited to government initiated platforms only. We are a larger movement.

“Youths in Malawi remain committed to addressing climate change for our future and generations to come. Our window to turn the tide on the impacts of climate change grows thin each passing day but we remain committed. We look forward to continued mutually beneficial partnership,” Ng’oma said.

He said there is need to create a robust investment fund on green energy which can specifically act as an entrepreneurship opportunity for young people.

Ng’oma said it is unfortunate that young people and women have limited capacity, knowledge and skills on climate negotiation processes and have little knowledge to appreciate what the Paris Agreement is all about.

The UNFCCC held an extra-ordinary session of climate negotiations in Bangkok from 3rd to 9th September 2018 which expected to finalize the development of ‘Rulebook’ for implementing the Paris Agreement.

The ‘rulebook’ must be completed and agreed by parties during negotiations at the COP24 in Katowice, Poland in December 2018, so that the Paris Agreement can being implemented on schedule starting in 2020.

Malawi is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The anticipated

detrimental impacts associated with the environmental challenge of climate change will ultimately

modify Malawi’s economies, livelihoods, health, social structure, infrastructure and natural systems.

A report by UNFCCC says young people and women are mostly affected and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change due to lack of access to basic services such as health, education and they are also highly subjected to the risk of diseases and displacement in cases of disasters such as droughts and floods.

“Water scarcity, higher temperatures and an increased threat of heath-stress contribute even more to the vulnerability of young people and women by affecting lives,” the report says.

CISONECC lends credence to this by saying the negotiations in Bangkok, Thailand and Katowice, Poland therefore is an opportunity particularly for young people and women in Malawi to raise their voices on key issues to ensure climate justice and protection that their rights are protected in the new Paris Agreement rulebook and subsequent actions be initiated at local level.

“This will also provide young people and women access to climate finance. In addition, the Bangkok meeting provides a “hook” for media work, digital communications and campaigning for interested country offices to participate in at home.”

CISONECC says the Malawi Government, through the Environmental Affairs Department (EAD), has developed a Country Position towards COP24. The issues highlighted in the position paper are very critical in making sure that all parties work towards a common goal of minimizing the impacts of climate change through implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“This will help address the impacts of climate change and address issues of poverty particularly among poor youth and women. Young people and women who are in majority and hugely affected by impacts of climate change have the potential to manage their own challenges when empowered.”

However government, civil society organizations and development partners must put in place deliberate efforts to support their initiatives. Social inclusion should be a priority to ensure that, young people and women are engaged in designing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of these plans at all level.

