UTM gearing up for inaugural convention

The United Transformations Movement (UTM) has called on its followers to continue searching for good people to contest for leadership positions when the movement holds its convention on a date to be announced soon.

Making the statement on its official Twitter page, Monday morning, the movement said the members should be identifying transformational leaders to get positions

“UTM elective convention to be held on a date to be announced soon (not Tuesday ) – let’s continue identifying good people to lead us!” said the movement on its official Twitter page @UTM_Mw

Confirming the announcement, UTM’s publicity Secretary, Joseph Chidanti Malunga, said preparations for the party’s inaugural national indaba have now reached an advanced stage.

UTM is currently experiencing an unprecedented meteoric rise in its membership following its launch in July 2019.

The movement is currently run by an interim executive under the leadership of Saulos Chilima who is Malawi’s State Vice President. Chilima and others formed UTM after falling out with President Mutharika.

