FDH presents K10m cheque for Mayors’ Trophy in Lilongwe

The dusts and cobwebs that engulfed the Mayor’s trophy at the Mayoral office in Lilongwe better find another occupation as the trophy will now be alive- courtesy of FDH Bank, which has pumped in K10 million into Lilongwe City Mayor’s Trophy.

The official handover ceremony of the cheque took place over the weekend at the Bank’s Corporate Suite at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC), where the bank pledged its commitment to uplift the lives of the youth.

Deputy Managing Director William Mpinganjira said during the handover that FDH puts much focus on the youth, education and health in its corporate social responsibility programmes- hence the intervention.

“Mayor’s Trophy is a very good initiative as it instills discipline and hard work amongst the youth. It also helps to promote good health amongst the youth through the sporting activities. As a bank, we take pride in supporting the future custodians of the country,” said Mpinganjira.

Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko hailed FDK for bailing out his office, which has gone many years without hosting the competition.

“We have been struggling to get sponsorship and we are now happy to have found a good and trusted partner in FDH Bank,” said Bikoko.

Chairman for Lilongwe City Schools Sports Committee James Chavula said over 200 primary schools from Lilongwe City are expected to participate in the competition.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :