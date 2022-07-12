Activist advises Mutharika to take his issues to court, not VOA

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to show their displeasure over former president Peter Mutharika’s decision to contest for the presidency in 2025.

Mutharika claims he is receiving calls for him to contest for presidency in the 2025 elections so that he completes development projects that he initiated.

In an interview with VOA on Saturday, Mutharika distanced himself from his alleged involvement in the murder of a person with albinism.

But some section of society says Mutharika should clear himself first on the serious allegations that he was involved in the murder of a person with albinism MacDonald Masambuka as well as corruption.

Social commentator Humphrey Mvula said Mutharika should go to court to clear his name instead of giving his evidence in the court of public opinion.

“His media interviews are not necessary. The state needs to take him to court where he should answer the case,” said Mvula.

Government spokesperson, Gospel Kazako, said if the case goes to court, it would be an opportunity for Mutharika to clear his name.

Mutharika is hinting on plans to reclaim State House at the next election in 2025.

The pointer is manifested in Mutharika’s response to suggestions that he should be investigated in connection with the 2018 murder of a 22-year-old person with albinism, Macdonald Masambuka.

According to the former governing Democratic Progressive Party – DPP leader, the allegations are machinations of his political rivals with the aim to discredit and prevent him from contesting the 2025 election.

Speaking in a VOA interview, Mutharika wondered why the issue is resurfacing now after some sections of society have asked him to bounce back from the 2020 election defeat.

Should he go ahead and stand in the next elections, he is likely to frustrate political careers of several of his party’s senior officials currently jostling for the DPP and the country’s leadership.

