Chilima under pressure to resign, demos being organised against him

State Vice President Saulos Chilima is under intense fire to resign over allegations that he might have received huge sums of money and other gifts from corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar.

The latest is a grouping trading under the banner “Citizens for the Integrity and Sanity for Public Offices” which is planning to hold demonstrations on July 20 aimed at forcing Chilima to resign.

The grouping want Chilima to resign to pave way for investigations after his name was mentioned in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report that was submitted to the President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera weeks ago.

Frederick Billy Malata, the group’s Chairperson says they want Chilima to resign so that ACB can investigate him without any hindrances.

According to Malata, Chilima’s integrity has been compromised and Malawians can no longer trust him to hold a public position.

In a notice to the Lilongwe District commissioner, the group says they plan to march from Lilongwe Community Ground to the DC’s office.