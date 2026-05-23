OPINION | The Great African Own Goal: How South Africa Is Sabotaging Itself — And the Continent

There was a time when South Africa represented Africa’s ultimate promise — the industrial giant, the diplomatic heavyweight, the continent’s proof that liberation could evolve into prosperity, influence, and continental leadership.

Today, that promise is flickering dangerously.

What the world is witnessing is no longer isolated xenophobic violence or random social unrest. It is something deeper, uglier, and far more self-destructive: a nation increasingly turning its frustration inward while directing its anger outward at fellow Africans who are neither responsible for its economic failures nor its political decay.

Calling it “xenophobia” almost understates the scale of the crisis. The word sounds sterile and academic, too clean for the scenes of intimidation, looting, threats, and hostility repeatedly directed at foreign Africans trying to survive, trade, and build lives inside South Africa.

And the tragedy is this: South Africa possesses nearly every tool required to lead African integration and economic transformation. It has the infrastructure, the financial systems, the industrial base, the universities, the diplomatic reach, and global recognition.

Yet instead of using those advantages to unite and strengthen the continent, the country increasingly appears trapped in cycles of political drift, economic stagnation, institutional decline, and misplaced public anger.

There is, of course, a long-running argument across Africa that external powers historically benefited from keeping Africans divided. The logic is not difficult to understand. A fragmented continent is easier to influence, easier to negotiate with, and easier to economically exploit.

But modern Africa no longer needs elaborate foreign plots to undermine itself when poor governance, corruption, weak leadership, and internal dysfunction are already doing the job with remarkable efficiency.

That is the uncomfortable truth many prefer to avoid.

Yes, debates around post-apartheid economic arrangements, elite compromise, and unfinished transformation are legitimate. Serious questions remain about whether political liberation was matched by meaningful economic redistribution for the black majority.

But reducing decades of governance failure into simplistic conspiracy slogans about leaders being “bought off” avoids the harder reality: governing South Africa required discipline, execution, accountability, and long-term planning.

Instead, too often, the country drifted.

And political drift is deadly.

When governments fail to consistently deliver jobs, safety, reliable services, and economic mobility, frustration accumulates quietly until it eventually explodes. But instead of confronting systems of corruption, state failure, or political incompetence, public anger often seeks easier and more vulnerable targets.

That is how foreign African traders, shopkeepers, workers, and migrants become scapegoats.

They become the visible faces of invisible failures.

Meanwhile, the bigger continental dream — genuine African integration — continues slipping away. If any country had the capacity to help build a truly interconnected African economic bloc, it was South Africa.

Instead of becoming Africa’s engine room, however, South Africa increasingly risks becoming a symbol of stalled potential: loud political rhetoric producing little movement, enormous capacity wasted by indecision, internal conflict, and governance failures.

Even the philosophy of Ubuntu — one of Africa’s most celebrated moral ideas — now feels painfully contradicted by recurring hostility toward fellow Africans.

Ubuntu was supposed to embody shared humanity, solidarity, and interconnectedness. Not selective compassion limited by passports and accents.

From a Malawian perspective, the contradiction is impossible to ignore. Malawi faces enormous economic and institutional challenges of its own, but there remains a deeply rooted understanding that coexistence is not optional. It is survival.

Africans share more than borders and trade routes. They share history, struggle, migration, labour, culture, and destiny.

Which is why the greatest irony of all is this: if there truly are external interests benefiting from African division, they barely need to intervene anymore. Africans are increasingly fragmenting themselves — politically, socially, and economically — without assistance.

South Africa was meant to anchor the continent’s rise.

Instead, it now often appears trapped in a cycle where anger is misdirected, leadership is reactive rather than visionary, and the country’s enormous influence is being consumed by internal instability.

Until serious, grounded, delivery-focused leadership emerges — leadership capable of restoring economic confidence, social cohesion, and continental vision — the cycle will continue.

And one of Africa’s brightest hopes will keep behaving less like a continental powerhouse and more like a giant exhausting itself in self-inflicted conflict.

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