Activist Godknows Maseko cautions parents over child trafficking

A rights activist is cautioning parents to be alert in new tactics employed by child traffickers.

Godknows Maseko, Step Kids Awareness (Steka) executive director, said parents should exercise with caution the upbringing of children and any deals that are liable to make them victims of human trafficking.

The call comes as police in Lilongwe have arrested a Chinese and another, a Malawian national for trafficking and abusing about six girls.

Reports indicate the victims were taken from Kasungu on the pretext that they would be offered academic opportunities.

Maseko a child rights activist has challenged parents to avoid putting their children at risk of such abuses by practicing proper parenting methods.

According to Maseko, there is also need for law enforcers to deploy strict security measures in a bid to burst out cartels that are behind such malpractices.

