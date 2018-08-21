Activist Simusokwe tells Cabinet ministers Chazama, Jappie that DPP is ‘a disappointment’

Rights activist and executive director for Karonga Youth for Justice and Development (KYJD), Steve Simusokwe, has reiterated that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is “a disappointment,” and has since called upon Malawians to sit back in reflection to elect transformative leaders in next year’s tripartite elections.

Simsokwe made the call last Friday in Nyungwe, Karonga–at a funeral of Speaker Richard Msowoya’s brother–where he spoke on behalf of the youths in the district.

A vocal Simusokwe told ministers Jappie Mhango and Cecilia Chazama that the DPP government has failed Malawians.

“Surely, this government has been a disappointment, especially to the people of the northern region. This region has been heavily sidelined by this government,” said Simusokwe.

He cited the quota system as one of the evils committed by the DPP government against the people of the region.

“The system is quite discriminatory. Come next year we will make sure we vote this nonsense out of government,” he said.

Simusokwe who became popular a few years back in making Paladin Africa Limited, miners of the Kayerekela Uranium Mine, over its failure to honour it’s social corporate responsibility said ministers from the north have not been helpful at all.

“Once they are elected they completely forget about their roots. They no longer speak for us. It is very sad,” said Simusokwe.

Mhango and Chazama kept on looking down as Simusokwe spoke, and left in haste after the ceremony.

Earlier, Simusokwe condemned the Msowoya family for not “fully” recognizing the presence of main opposition leader, Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera was not given a chance to eulogize Msowoya’s brother, but nevertheless, Simusokwe commended Chakwera for attending the funeral.

