Activist Simusokwe tells Cabinet ministers Chazama, Jappie that DPP is ‘a disappointment’

Rights activist and executive director for Karonga Youth for Justice and Development (KYJD), Steve Simusokwe, has reiterated that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is “a disappointment,” and has since called upon Malawians to sit back in reflection to elect transformative leaders in next year’s tripartite elections.
Simsokwe made the call last Friday in Nyungwe, Karonga–at a funeral of Speaker Richard Msowoya’s brother–where he spoke on behalf of the youths in the district.
A vocal Simusokwe told ministers Jappie Mhango and Cecilia Chazama that the DPP government has failed Malawians.
“Surely, this government has been a disappointment, especially to the people of the northern region. This region has been heavily sidelined by this government,” said Simusokwe.
He cited the quota system as one of the evils committed by the DPP government against the people of the region.
“The system is quite discriminatory. Come next year we will make sure we vote this nonsense out of government,” he said.
Simusokwe who became popular a few years back in making Paladin Africa Limited, miners of the Kayerekela Uranium Mine, over its failure to honour it’s social corporate responsibility said ministers from the north have not been helpful at all.
“Once they are elected they completely forget about their roots. They no longer speak for us. It is very sad,” said Simusokwe.
Mhango and Chazama kept on looking down as Simusokwe spoke, and left in haste after the ceremony.
Earlier, Simusokwe condemned the Msowoya family for not “fully” recognizing the presence of main opposition leader, Lazarus Chakwera.
Chakwera was not given a chance to eulogize Msowoya's brother, but nevertheless, Simusokwe commended Chakwera for attending the funeral.
Simukowe ndiye ndaninso abale inu??? Every jim and jack angodzitchula kuti activist!!
Yes Stupid activist again he is afool. Malawi for all .Equal rights and opportunities. AS LONG AS WE LIVE QUOTA SHALL NEVER END . Let’s love one another. Stop kudzikonda eish. Abale mangochi are Malawians they need that opportunities too. EQUAL distribution of skills is needed through out Malawi. Do you if we can vote or In the parliament southern region MPs can vote in favour of ABOLISH ? Masiku ano anthu ali ndi ma. Millions akutumiza ana kuja for education, or private universities. Don’t think too much of QUOTA things are changing brothers.People are educated today than the way… Read more »
Activist osauka ngati ameneyu angawathandize chiyani amalawi akulephera kuzithandiza yekha? Onani zomwe wabvalazo ndi maonekedwe ake. Akungofuna wena amumve amutapile kangachepe. Ndiye boma lake silimenelitu, funsa ambwiyako Kamlepo Kaluwa pano wakhala chete watopa, amabera muluzi munjira imeneyo poomuopseza ndinso kulubwalubwa cholinga amutong’oleleko.
Stupid activist. Why talk politics at a funeral? By the way, how is Simukowe a rights activist when he does not understand the concept of ‘equal distribution of public resources.’
Is there equal distribution of resources? may be there is that “concept of equal distribution of public resources” but certainly not in Malawi. It will take your sober and objective mind to understand that.
Was the funeral a platform for Politics.This man does not think properly he my be sent to a Doctor for a thorough examination. If it were my relations funeral ndikanamulipitsa Mbuzi zitatu
Richard Msowoya is a person you can not trust. He always capitalised on any unfortunate event to attain his goals. He will use Northerners as ladders to reach to his higher points. Immediately he gets there he throws the ladders down so that those who helped him get that high do not come close to him. This time he used his brothers solemn event (death) to campaign for his political survival.
Hahahaha