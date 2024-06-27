Activists differ on the impending national wide ‘shut down’ demonstrations

Some renowned human rights activist in the country have differed on the impending national wide demonstrations which some concerned citizens led by some human rights activists have organised next month.

The demonstrations dubbed ‘Malawi shutdown demonstrations’ have been scheduled to take place in the country’s major cities on 10th July and are meant for the concerned Malawians to voice out their frustrations on the continued high cost of living as well as poor governance in the country.

However, reacting to the development, one the renowned human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula has faulted the timing of the demonstrations saying the country is still mourning for the death of the vice president and eight others who died in a plane crush early this month.

“This period of mourning was supposed to be a time for national healing, unity and respect for the lost lives and it is therefore not typical of Malawians to disrupt this period with actions that could lead to further pain, distress and divisions” said Mwakasungula.

Mwakasungula also added that as the country gears for the 2025 tripartite elections, it is imperative for all Malawians to avoid any actions that could bring any unnecessary chaos and disrupt preparations for the upcoming elections adding, the social economic challenges currently rocking the country are not unique to Malawi as they are due to other global factors.

However , one of the organisers for the July 10 national shut down demonstrations, Oliva Nakoma has vowed that they will proceed with their demonstrations as they are just exercising their constitutional right which he says can be exercised at any particular time.

On his part, Edward Kambanje who is the Chairperson for the grouping of concerned citizens, said they have been compelled to organise the demonstrations due to failure of the current leadership to address the current social economic challenges emanating to a series of devaluation of the local currency which has resulted to the current high cost of living among other challenges.

The concerned Malawians have scheduled the demonstrations in the country’s major cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Mangochi and Zomba among others.

The development comes after about 23 people are reported dead in Kenya after police fired live bullets at protestors who were protesting against a tax increase bill.

