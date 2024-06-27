Mulanje Police hunts Joseph Louis for allegedly killing a man after founding him red-handed with his wife

Police in Mulanje are looking for Joseph Louis who is suspected to have killed Brian Mwaliwa, after founding him red-handed with his wife.

Mulanje Police Station public relations officer Innocent Moses has confirmed the incident saying that it happened on Tuesday at Wetheya Village in Traditional Authority Juma in the district.

He said: ” Mwaliwa ( now deceased) was in a love affair with the wife of the suspect, a second hand clothes businessman. On this material day, the suspect went to the market as usual for business. The wife the boyfriend to their house.

“Unfortunately, the husband found them red- handed. The deceased managed to run away but [that was after ] being stabbed in the stomach with a pair of scissors.”

The police publicist added that Mwaliwa was found lying dead near Chifide Stream around Nkando Trading Centre.

“Mulanje Police criminal investigations officers rushed to the scene together with medical personnel from Nkando Health Centre who disclosed that death was due to severe loss of blood, secondary to stab wounds. Police officers are on ground to arrest the suspected murderer, ” said Moses.

Joseph Luise hailed from Chipoka Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District.

